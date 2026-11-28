Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Germany's Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba) have discussed financing infrastructure, construction, and hydropower projects, as well as expanding the bank's presence in Uzbekistan's financial market.

According to the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the discussions took place on November 27 at a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Heinrich Steinhauer, Helaba's Senior Vice President for the CIS Region & Mongolia.

The sides explored opportunities to mobilize long-term financing for investment projects, including the modernization of water supply systems and pumping stations, the development of polymer-bitumen production facilities and construction projects.

They also discussed potential financing for the construction of new hydropower plants and the modernization of existing facilities.

Particular attention was paid to trade finance and the establishment of bilateral credit lines with commercial banks in Uzbekistan.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to turn the discussions into concrete investment and financial projects and further expand cooperation.

Helaba is one of Germany's leading commercial banks and a central institution of the German savings banks financial group. It provides corporate, infrastructure and project financing, trade finance and other banking services to businesses and public-sector clients. The bank also maintains an international network of offices and representative offices, supporting German companies in overseas markets and facilitating cross-border trade and investment.