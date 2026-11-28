BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Iran has commissioned five gas production projects under the Oil Ministry, adding 32 million cubic meters to the country's daily gas production capacity, the official information portal of the Iranian President reports.

The projects were inaugurated on Saturday (November 28) at a ceremony attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian via video link.

A total of 700 trillion rials (approximately $356 million) was spent on the projects.

The commissioned projects include a pressure-boosting station at the Homa gas field and a gas processing facility at the Tabnak gas field in Fars Province; rehabilitation work at Plants 4 and 6 of the South Pars Gas Company in Bushehr Province; associated gas gathering facilities at the Marun 3 and Marun 5 phases in Khuzestan Province; and a flare gas recovery project at the Darkhovin gas field.

The projects are aimed at developing and improving Iran's oil and gas infrastructure. In addition to enhancing the country's capacity to utilize its energy resources, they are also important for reducing the loss of gas resources through the flaring of associated gas.