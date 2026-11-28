BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The project to convert Almaty Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 2 (CHP-2) to natural gas is 97% complete, with construction and installation work nearing completion and equipment commissioning underway, according to the Kazakh government.

The progress of modernization work at CHP-2 and Almaty CHP-3 was reviewed by Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev during a visit to the facilities. The inspection focused on project deadlines, the reliability of the city's power supply, and reducing environmental impact.

The CHP-2 project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Around 1,300 specialists and 83 units of equipment are currently involved in the work. According to the schedule presented during the visit, all equipment is due to be connected by December 25.

Reconstruction is also underway at CHP-3, where modern combined-cycle equipment is being installed. Once completed, the plant is expected to have an electrical capacity of 543.6 megawatts. More than 1,000 workers and 79 units of equipment are currently engaged at the site.

During the inspection, officials also discussed the construction of new power units, equipment deliveries, and the connection of additional capacity to the electricity grid.

Preparations for the construction of a second power unit at CHP-3 are facing several technical challenges, including the site's geological conditions and the need to dismantle existing facilities. These factors are slowing site preparation and delaying the start of construction and installation work.

Nalibayev stressed the need to resolve outstanding technical issues promptly, coordinate dismantling and preparatory activities, and minimize their impact on the project schedule.

Following the inspection, the First Deputy Prime Minister instructed those responsible to meet the established deadlines and prevent delays.

"The project is under the control of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Therefore, it is necessary to monitor the progress of the work and bring it to completion. This is a very important project, which is of particular significance to the residents of Almaty," Nalibayev said.