BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Turkmenistan has approved its state budget for 2027, setting total revenues and expenditures at 138.1 billion manat ($39.5 billion), according to a law signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The law was published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

The approved state budget includes first-level budget revenues and expenditures of 36.5 billion manat ($10.4 billion). The centralized budget is set at 125.8 billion manat ($36 billion), including 24.3 billion manat ($6.9 billion) for its first-level budget.

The law also establishes the distribution of revenues from nationwide taxes among Ashgabat, Arkadag and the country's regions. The allocation rates vary depending on the type of tax and the region.

Revenue allocation rates from nationwide taxes to local budgets in 2027:

Region / city Value-added tax Profit tax Subsoil use tax Ashgabat 4.8% 4.8% 7% Arkadag 100% 100% 0% Ahal Region 100% 99% 100% Balkan Region 23% 22% 23% Dashoguz Region 100% 100% 0% Lebap Region 100% 100% 100% Mary Region 73% 73% 73%

The law allocates 3.3 billion manat ($943.8 million) from the centralized budget to Arkadag and two regions to ensure balanced local budgets. The funds are distributed as follows:

Dashoguz Region: 1.9 billion manat ($536.9 million)

Lebap Region: 1.2 billion manat ($329.3 million)

Arkadag: 271.3 million manat ($77.5 million)

Local budgets for 2027 are approved at a combined 15.6 billion manat ($4.4 billion), with the following allocations:

Lebap Region: 3.1 billion manat ($893.7 million)

Mary Region: 2.98 billion manat ($852.1 million)

Dashoguz Region: 2.8 billion manat ($803.4 million)

Ashgabat: 2.7 billion manat ($783.8 million)

Ahal Region: 1.9 billion manat ($541.2 million)

Balkan Region: 1.7 billion manat ($475.6 million)

Arkadag: 323.5 million manat ($92.4 million)

The law identifies salaries, pensions, state benefits, and scholarships as protected expenditure items of the state budget.

If a budget deficit arises, it may be financed through state borrowing and/or remaining budget funds, in accordance with national legislation. Additional revenues received from other sources, as well as any excess of revenues over expenditures, are to be directed primarily toward repaying bank loan debt and financing measures to ensure the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy is authorized to make necessary adjustments to the 2027 budget in line with laws and presidential acts. It may also reallocate savings from expenditure items in the execution of centralized and local budgets to other spending areas when necessary.

The law further allows pension fund payments to exceed the planned expenditure limit if mandatory state pension insurance contributions exceed the revenue forecast. A similar provision applies to transfers to the special account of the Ministry of Automobile Roads if revenues from fees on vehicle sales and motor vehicle owners exceed the planned amount.

As of November 28, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan stands at 1 USD = 3.5 manats.