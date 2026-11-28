BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has identified the development of relations with the European Union as one of Turkmenistan's foreign policy priorities, according to the press service of the country's government.

The issue was discussed during a government meeting, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented a report on efforts to expand cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

According to the report, Meredov noted that bilateral engagement currently covers political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, and social areas.

On the political and diplomatic track, the two sides have continued high-level meetings, strengthened interparliamentary contacts and maintained the Human Rights Dialogue. Several meetings took place in 2026, including the latest Turkmenistan-EU Interparliamentary Dialogue, the second Central Asia-EU Interparliamentary Cooperation Forum and the 18th Human Rights Dialogue.

Regional engagement also included the 13th EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue and a meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan. In November, a Turkmen delegation participated in the Second Ministerial Meeting on Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels.

In the economic sphere, Meredov highlighted the work of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee. An investment and sustainable development business forum was also held in Ashgabat on March 26, 2026, as part of efforts to expand business ties.

Turkmenistan is also working with relevant EU financial institutions. The report noted the July visit of the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to Turkmenistan, as well as negotiations with the European Investment Bank on strengthening the legal framework for cooperation.

Following the report, Berdimuhamedov approved proposals aimed at further strengthening the partnership with the EU and instructed Meredov to carry out the relevant work.

Notably, energy cooperation has long been part of the agenda between Turkmenistan and the European Union, while the possibility of supplying Turkmen natural gas to European markets has been on the agenda of Turkmenistan-EU energy cooperation for nearly two decades.

Earlier in April, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, emphasized that one of the key priorities of the country’s energy agenda is the supply of natural gas to Europe. "15-20 years ago we had very good cooperation with our European colleagues, and we did a lot to practically implement a number of ideas for delivering Turkmen natural gas to Europe," he said.

In parallel, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Türkmen Dünýäsi", Batyr Muradov, told Trend that Turkmenistan is considering the possibility of exporting natural gas to Europe via Azerbaijan.