Turkmenistan considers gas exports to Europe via Azerbaijan - Batyr Muradov

MARY, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan is exploring the possibility of exporting natural gas to Europe through Azerbaijan as part of potential future energy projects, according to Batyr Muradov, editor-in-chief of the Türkmen Dünýäsi newspaper, who spoke in response to a question from Trend.

According to Muradov, the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field project is considered promising and could extend to several countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, depending on the future development of Turkmenistan’s gas sector.

He added that potential export volumes under such projects could reach around 10 billion cubic meters of gas, noting that final parameters will depend on the implementation of relevant infrastructure initiatives.

The Galkynysh gas field, located in eastern Turkmenistan, is one of the largest in the world. Its reserves are estimated to range between 4 and 14 trillion cubic meters of gas. The field was discovered in 2006, and commercial production began in 2013 under the management of Turkmengaz State Concern.

China National Petroleum Corporation gained access to the development of the field in 2009 after securing relevant contracts, becoming one of the key foreign partners in the project. The company has participated in the construction of gas processing facilities and infrastructure and was selected for the implementation of this phase in 2025-2026, further strengthening its position in Turkmenistan’s gas sector.

On March 2026, a contract has been signed between Turkmengaz State Concern and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for the turnkey design and construction of the facilities for development of fourth phase of the field. The project is expected to enable annual production of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas, contributing to the expansion of Turkmenistan’s export capacity.

Earlier, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during his address at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum underlined that one of the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s energy agenda is the supply of natural gas to Europe. “15 to 20 years ago, we had a very good working relationship with our European colleagues, and we did a great deal to put into practice a number of ideas for transporting Turkmen natural gas across the Caspian Sea to Europe,” he said.