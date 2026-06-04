Türkiye, Turkmenistan ink multi-point action plan to expand economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have signed a 71-point action plan covering cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment to energy, transportation, education and industry, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz wrote on his official X account, Trend reports.

The document was signed following the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Ashgabat.

Yılmaz said he held both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev, during which the sides reviewed measures aimed at further developing bilateral relations.

He noted that Ankara and Ashgabat are seeking to deepen their economic partnership not only through increased bilateral trade, but also through joint production, joint investment initiatives and the implementation of projects in third countries.

The Turkish vice president added that the two sides comprehensively discussed future cooperation across a broad range of sectors and expressed confidence that the protocol signed at the conclusion of the commission meeting would contribute to the further development of bilateral economic ties.