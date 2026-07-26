Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan working on $1.5bn worth of new joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are currently working on the implementation of 59 promising initiatives worth $1.5 billion, according to the press service of the Kazakh government.

The issue was discussed during the 23rd meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Aktau.

The parties noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are working on the implementation of 80 joint projects with a total value exceeding $1.8 billion.

Fifteen projects worth $227 million have already been launched, creating around 5,000 jobs. In addition, six projects worth $102 million are currently at an active implementation stage, while the implementation of 59 more initiatives totaling $1.5 billion is under consideration.

The meeting also highlighted the growth of bilateral trade. In 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached $4.8 billion. During the first five months of 2026, bilateral trade increased by 37% year-on-year to $2.3 billion.

Kazakhstan's export potential was noted in sectors such as metallurgy, mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, vehicle manufacturing and construction materials. Bektenov emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the Roadmap for Investment and Trade Cooperation worth $7.8 billion. According to him, joint work on the projects included in the roadmap will contribute to diversifying trade, expanding mutual supplies and attracting new investments.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the heads of our states — President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev — multifaceted cooperation between our countries is dynamically developing and today serves as a successful example of interaction for the entire Central Asian region. The results of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan last November once again confirmed the trusting nature of Kazakh-Uzbek partnership," Bektenov said.

Trend's analysis shows that the expansion of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan economic cooperation reflects a trend toward deeper industrial integration. The implementation of new joint projects could strengthen production links between the two countries, increase the share of higher value-added goods in mutual trade and create new opportunities for attracting investment into manufacturing sectors.

The growth of bilateral trade and the increasing number of joint initiatives also demonstrate the strategic importance of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as key economic partners in Central Asia. Further development of cooperation in areas such as machinery, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, transport, logistics and processing industries could contribute to the formation of regional supply chains and enhance the competitiveness of both economies.