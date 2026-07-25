Russia, Kazakhstan report growth in trade, investment at regional forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Russia and Kazakhstan continue to expand bilateral trade and investment, supported by growing cooperation between their regions and the implementation of joint industrial projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Kremlin, he made the remark at the opening of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

Addressing more than 650 participants, including regional governors, ministers, lawmakers, business representatives and experts from both countries, Putin said the role of interregional cooperation had become increasingly important in strengthening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Astana. "We have just held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highly appreciated the active role of the regions in promoting the entire spectrum of Russian-Kazakh partnership," Putin said.

According to him, coordinated efforts by regional authorities and businesses continue to stimulate trade and investment flows between the two countries. "In 2025, bilateral trade reached nearly $29 billion, while Russian investment in Kazakhstan's economy exceeded $30 billion," he said.

Putin noted that a large-scale interregional cooperation program running through 2028 provides the basis for implementing major joint projects in energy, mechanical engineering, the automotive industry and chemicals. He also highlighted the expansion of exchanges between regional administrations and legislatures, as well as growing cooperation in education, science, culture and sports. "Interregional partnership is based on an extensive legal framework. A number of new agreements, memorandums and commercial contracts are being signed by the regions these days in Omsk," Putin said.

The Russian president added that regional cooperation remains one of the principal drivers of broader bilateral relations, contributing to economic growth and closer people-to-people ties between the neighboring countries.