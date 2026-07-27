Uzbekistan, China discuss easing export procedures

Photo: the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan's State Customs Committee discussed measures to facilitate exports to China during a meeting between its representative in Beijing and executives of China's Optima Integration Group (OIG), focusing on customs procedures, logistics and market access for Uzbek products.

This was reflected in the statement by the Official information channel of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Komil Kadirov, the State Customs Committee's official representative in China, met with Binbin Yang, vice president of Optima Integration Group and director of the Global Center in Beijing, to discuss ways to expand exports of Uzbek goods to the Chinese market.

The talks centered on procedures for importing Uzbek products into China, including the registration of exporting companies with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), as well as sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, technical regulations and other practical issues affecting exporters.

"The parties discussed procedures for importing export-oriented products from Uzbekistan into the Chinese market, registration with the General Administration of Customs of China, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, technical regulations and practical issues arising during the export process," the committee said.

The sides also reviewed proposals aimed at strengthening commercial cooperation, including connecting Uzbek manufacturers with Chinese importers, improving logistics chains, simplifying export procedures and identifying new areas for collaboration.

"The meeting also considered proposals to establish direct links between Uzbek producers and Chinese importers, improve logistics chains, simplify export procedures and develop promising areas of cooperation," the statement said.

Optima Integration Group is a private Chinese company specializing in international trade, logistics, supply chain management and business integration. The company assists foreign businesses in entering the Chinese market by providing customs, logistics and partner search services, as well as support for export-import projects.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to diversify exports and strengthen trade ties with China by improving market access, streamlining customs procedures and expanding logistics cooperation. China remains one of Uzbekistan's largest trading partners and a key destination for the country's agricultural and industrial exports.