Azerbaijan plans first resettlement in Jabrayil's Soltanli village by year-end (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 25. The first resettlement to Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district is planned by the end of this year, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Zangilan and Gubadli districts Novras Jafarov told reporters that the village project was developed by the KESZ Group of Companies, a Hungarian company operating in construction and design, together with the Baku State Design Institute, commissioned by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Jafarov, the total area of the village covers 108 hectares. Construction is currently underway on 420 individual residential houses, an administrative building, a multifunctional building, a 140-seat kindergarten and a Flag Square.

"Rough construction work has already been completed on 336 out of 420 individual residential houses. Construction of the remaining houses is continuing at an accelerated pace. The first resettlement to the village is planned by the end of this year," he said.

The executive director added that the individual residential houses are being built based on two-, three-, four- and five-room designs. In addition to the houses, auxiliary structures are also planned in each household area.

According to Jafarov, infrastructure works are also being carried out in the village to ensure the safe removal of rainwater and floodwaters.