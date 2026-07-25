Kyrgyzstan increases wheat flour imports from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kyrgyzstan increased its imports of wheat and wheat-rye flour from Kazakhstan from January through May 2026.

This was announced in a report published by Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee.

According to the National Statistical Committee, over the reporting period, the country imported 68,300 tons of flour worth 2.21 billion soms ($25.26 million).

In the corresponding period of 2025, flour imports were valued at 2.09 billion soms ($24 million).

The value of imports increased by more than 5% year-on-year, reflecting continued trade in agricultural and food products between the two neighboring countries.

The latest figures indicate that Kazakhstan remains an important supplier of flour to the Kyrgyz market, supported by established trade links and regular cross-border deliveries.

According to Trend's analysis, Kazakhstan continues to be one of Kyrgyzstan's principal suppliers of wheat and wheat-rye flour. The increase in import value compared to the same period last year points to sustained demand from Kyrgyz processors, retailers, and consumers, as well as the importance of Kazakh flour in meeting domestic market needs.

The latest figures also underscore the well-established agricultural trade between the two neighboring countries. Kazakhstan's large grain production base, extensive milling industry, and close geographic proximity continue to facilitate stable flour exports to Kyrgyzstan, reinforcing its role as one of the country's leading external suppliers of milling products.