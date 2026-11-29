BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Mustafa Türker Arı was summoned to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 29.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported the development.

During a meeting with the ambassador, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia emphasized the importance of good-neighborly relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on an incident that occurred during a football match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and good-neighborly relations between Georgia and Türkiye.