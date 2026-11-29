BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The total value of external quotations published for the November 24 trading session on SCRMET has decreased by 1.1%.

The figure is calculated by Trend based on official data published by SCRMET (The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan) on its website.

According to the calculations, the total value of external quotations published for the November 24 trading session fell down to $100.7 million from $101.9 million a day earlier.

The decrease was driven by the petrochemicals sector, where the total value of external quotations declined to $73.7 million from $75 million on the session a day earlier. Trend’s calculations show that the figure has decreased by 1.7%.

At the same time, the values in the agriculture and light industry sectors have grown up by 0.3% and 4.4%, to $23.6 million and $2.04 million respectively.

According to Trend’s calculations, the value in the only remaining category remained unchanged:

- Mechanical engineering - $1.4 million.

As in the previous session, no quotations were registered for the construction materials sector.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.