Photo: the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed the introduction of Japanese manufacturing technologies, improvements in industrial productivity, and the expansion of automation at Uzbek enterprises, including through robotics and the Kaizen management methodology, at a meeting on November 27.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the meeting brought together Umid Abidkhadjayev, Uzbekistan's deputy minister of economy and finance, and Sakai Mamoru, head of JICA's representative office in Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on improving production efficiency and labor productivity at local enterprises, introducing Japanese expertise and modern technologies, and strengthening the competitiveness of Uzbek manufacturers in international markets, including by expanding their access to the Japanese market.

Particular attention was given to applying the Japanese Kaizen methodology at enterprises operating in special economic zones. The approach focuses on the continuous improvement of production processes, product quality, and resource efficiency.

The parties also discussed opportunities to secure technical assistance and grant funding for the proposed initiatives, including identifying their project financing needs.

Another priority was the introduction of robotics and automation in industrial production. The sides considered deploying Japanese robotic technologies at Uzbek factories, transferring technical expertise and involving Japanese companies with experience in industrial automation.

JICA representatives expressed support for the proposed robotization initiative and readiness to explore opportunities for Japanese companies to participate in its implementation.

The parties also considered gradually extending the experience gained from the initial introduction of Kaizen in special economic zones to enterprises in other regions of Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue consultations and develop practical proposals for implementing the initiatives.