BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The International Road Transport Union (IRU) emphasized the importance of streamlining border procedures, harmonizing digital systems, and strengthening cooperation among countries, along with developing infrastructure to improve the efficiency of international transport corridors.

According to the IRU, the organization’s president, Radu Dinescu, shared these thoughts at the International Conference on “International Transport and Transit Corridors” (ITTC), taking place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. At the conference, organized as part of the TurkmenTEL 2026 event to mark World Sustainable Transport Day, representatives from the transportation and telecommunications sectors discussed ways to strengthen international ties and enhance the sustainability of trade corridors.

Radu Dinescu stated that effective transport connectivity depends not only on the creation of physical infrastructure. According to him, coordinated systems and rules among operators, users, and regulatory authorities are also essential for the infrastructure to function effectively.

One of the main issues highlighted by the IRU president is the time lost at border crossings. It was noted that trucks can spend up to 60 percent of their transit time at borders. This, in turn, reduces the effectiveness of modern technologies and logistics solutions.

“Today’s customers expect not only door-to-door delivery, but also online tracking of their shipments, information on the condition of the cargo and safety metrics, as well as an exact delivery time. For this reason, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital simulation technologies are being used more and more widely in the transportation sector,” Dinescu said.

He emphasized that digitizing data alone is not enough — systems in different countries must also be interoperable. This will reduce the need to resubmit documents at borders and eliminate administrative barriers.

In this regard, the importance of international digital tools such as eTIR and eCMR was highlighted. According to the IRU, this year, operations using the eTIR system connected Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan via the Caspian Sea. One of the pilot projects covered a distance of more than 1,200 kilometers, linking maritime and road transport via the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi and the “Farap” border crossing on the Turkmen-Uzbek border.

The IRU believes that this experience can contribute to strengthening the Middle Corridor and developing transport links between the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Turkmenistan occupies a strategic position in this process.

As part of the conference, IRU representatives also met with Begench Annadurdyev, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Road Transport. The meeting focused on the progress made in implementing the eTIR system, the expansion of Turkmenistan’s new electronic visa system to include professional drivers, and training for drivers and managers.

The IRU called on Turkmenistan to accede to the UN Agreement on the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR), accelerate the implementation of relevant procedures, and begin issuing digital tachograph cards.