BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Urals and Dated Brent crude oil rose this week (November 23-27).

According to Trend's calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, increased by $0.99, or 1%, from the previous week to $99.09 per barrel.

During the week, the price of Azeri Light (CIF) peaked at $102.77 per barrel and hit a low of $94.81.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port stood at $94.36 per barrel, up $0.48, or 0.5%, from the previous week. The price reached a weekly high of $98.01 per barrel and a low of $90.11.

Meanwhile, the average price of Urals crude increased by $0.55, or 0.8%, week on week to $68.88 per barrel. Its highest price during the week was $72.68 per barrel, while the lowest was $64.85.

Dated Brent also edged up, rising by $1.65, or 1.8%, from the previous week to an average of $94.13 per barrel. The benchmark reached a weekly high of $99.09 per barrel and a low of $88.74.