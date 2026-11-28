BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia have gained new momentum in recent years, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia have gained new momentum in recent years. The intensification of political dialogue, expansion of economic cooperation and mutual interest in digital technologies are creating new opportunities for developing the partnership between the two countries. The official opening of the Estonian Embassy in Baku on November 27 marked an important step towards further strengthening these relations.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia were established in 1992. Over the years, cooperation has developed between the two countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. At the same time, the intensification of mutual visits and high-level meetings in recent years has provided additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations. During his meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on November 27, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan-Estonia relations were expanding dynamically. The head of state noted the important role of mutual visits at various levels in developing bilateral ties and stated that there was significant potential for further expanding cooperation.

The opening of the Estonian Embassy in Baku is particularly important in terms of realizing this potential. The operation of a permanent diplomatic mission will create conditions for deepening political dialogue, developing business ties and identifying new opportunities for cooperation. The Estonian foreign minister also described the opening of the embassy as an indication of the strengthening partnership between the two countries," the political analyst noted.

According to him, expanding economic ties is one of the key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia. The fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in Tallinn on November 4, demonstrates the importance attached to developing relations in this area.

"The parties discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment, transport, logistics, energy and education. The growing interest of Estonian companies in the Azerbaijani market is also creating favorable conditions for the further development of economic ties.

In this context, the Alat Free Economic Zone offers particular opportunities. Its modern infrastructure, favorable business environment created for investors and available incentives open up prospects for Estonian companies to expand their operations in Azerbaijan. Such cooperation could contribute to the development of both bilateral economic ties and economic partnerships with countries across the region," he said.

A. Garayev noted that Estonia's internationally recognized experience in digital governance is one of the areas of cooperation of interest to Azerbaijan. Applying Estonia's expertise in e-government, digital identification, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and e-education could open up new opportunities.

"In an interview with Trend, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that his country's experience in the digital sector could be beneficial for Azerbaijan's development. According to him, Estonian companies are interested in participating in Azerbaijan's digital transformation.

Green energy is also one of the promising areas of cooperation. Combining Azerbaijan's investments in renewable energy with Estonia's expertise in clean technologies, energy efficiency and digital energy solutions could create conditions for implementing mutually beneficial projects," he noted.

The political analyst emphasized that Azerbaijan's geographical location and transport infrastructure create additional opportunities for expanding cooperation with Estonia. The Middle Corridor plays an important role in developing trade and transport links between Europe and Asia.

"Estonia highly values Azerbaijan's potential in this area. Margus Tsahkna emphasized the importance of the Middle Corridor in terms of diversifying trade routes, increasing the resilience of supply chains and creating new opportunities for business communities.

Thus, the strengthening of political dialogue, expansion of economic ties and implementation of new technological projects are creating favorable conditions for the further development of Azerbaijan-Estonia relations. The opening of the Estonian Embassy in Baku will contribute to the development of this cooperation in a more systematic and sustainable manner," A. Garayev added.