Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan collected 384.9 million soms ($4.4 million) in revenue for the republican budget through transport control activities in January–October 2026, up 2.2% compared with the same period in 2025, according to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the reporting period, nearly 740,000 vehicles were inspected and 12,457 violations were identified, with administrative protocols drawn up in the relevant cases, according to the ministry's Department of Transport. The number of recorded violations increased by 56.36% year on year.

The department also reported revenue from several areas of its operations. Receipts from fines amounted to 186.6 million soms ($2.1 million), an increase of 89.79% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Fees for weight and dimension checks reached approximately 11.1 million soms ($127,000), up 61.98%. Compensation for damage caused to roads amounted to 19.9 million soms ($228,000), an increase of 50.11%.

More than 14 million soms ($160,000) was collected through the issuance of reusable permits, representing a 212.47% increase. Meanwhile, revenue from special permits totaled approximately 213.3 million soms ($2.44 million), down 24.9% year on year.

The Department of Transport under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic is responsible for regulating road transport, monitoring freight vehicles' compliance with weight and dimension limits, and issuing permits for international and oversized cargo operations. Revenue collected from fines, compensation for road damage and permit fees is transferred directly to the republican budget and used to support road maintenance and transport infrastructure development.