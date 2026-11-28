BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The 43rd meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) was held in Andijan under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the meeting was attended by Minister Adil Karimli, as well as ministers and deputy ministers of culture from Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Andijan Region Governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, delegations from member states and other participants.

The meeting discussed TURKSOY's activities during the reporting period, the organization's institutional development, the expansion of cultural cooperation across the Turkic world and joint initiatives planned for the coming period.

In his address, Adil Karimli highlighted Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the organization and spoke about joint projects implemented during the reporting period. These included the establishment of the Union of Libraries of the Turkic World in Baku, the 2nd Festival of Young Poets of the Turkic World held as part of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, an exhibition of women artists of the Turkic world in Shusha and Khankendi, as well as the "Turkic World Week" marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

The minister emphasized TURKSOY's role in preserving and promoting the common cultural heritage, as well as the importance of strengthening the organization's capacity and coordinating its activities with other institutions of Turkic countries.

The participants reviewed annual reports, financial matters and activity plans for 2027.

According to the final declaration, Kayseri (Türkiye) will become the next "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" after Andijan in 2027, while Talas (Kyrgyzstan) will hold the title in 2028. In addition, 2027 has been declared the "Year of Cholpon", while 2028 will be the "Year of Chingiz Aitmatov".