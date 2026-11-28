BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Türkiye plans to build at least 12 nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinop and Thrace by 2050, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said at the "Youth of the Century: Energy" program in Istanbul.

According to the minister, although the world has faced one of the largest energy crises, Türkiye has not encountered any serious energy supply problems under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking about the key priorities of the "National Energy 2040" strategy, Bayraktar emphasized that renewable energy capacity would be significantly increased.

The minister recalled that developing nuclear energy had been a 70-year ambition for Türkiye, noting that construction of four reactor units at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently underway.

According to him, in addition to the Akkuyu NPP, Türkiye plans to build nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace. Furthermore, the country intends to develop small modular reactor (SMR) technologies and establish domestic production capabilities in this field.

Bayraktar emphasized that nuclear energy would become an integral part of Türkiye's energy mix in the future.