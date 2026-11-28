Photo: Official site of the Prime Minister of RA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The opposition represented in the Armenian parliament is the last force standing in the way of achieving peace with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the country's Public Television.

According to him, the parliamentary opposition is currently the last obstacle on the path to peace and should support holding a constitutional referendum.

The head of government expressed hope that the parliamentary opposition would vote in favor of holding the referendum.

Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of Armenia becoming an institutional state.