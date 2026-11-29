BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Pakistan has deployed military personnel to Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The country's Ministry of Defence announced the deployment in a post on the social media platform X.

The send-off ceremony was attended by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Raja Tami Albugami, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, and Commander of the Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Omar Bashir.

Pakistani authorities stated that the deployment demonstrates Islamabad's commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The military personnel will carry out their assigned duties within the Kingdom in accordance with existing commitments and a bilateral defence cooperation agreement.

The mission is aimed at strengthening Saudi Arabia's defence capabilities in response to emerging security threats.