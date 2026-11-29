BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. At least nine people have been killed and another 28 injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup truck in Honduras.

The country's fire service reported the incident.

The fatalities include the bus driver, three men, and five women.

According to one of the rescuers, several passengers were thrown from the bus after it veered off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The bus, operated by Transporte Carolina, was traveling from the capital, Tegucigalpa, to the city of La Esperanza.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established.