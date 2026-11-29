BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. US President Donald Trump has advocated replacing the term "artificial intelligence" with "superintelligence," arguing that the latter is more accurate.

Donald Trump shared his views in a post on his Truth Social account.

According to the US president, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal continue to use the term "artificial intelligence" whenever possible, rather than referring to the technology as "superintelligence."

"But that's fine, because superintelligence will always prevail over artificial intelligence. 'Superintelligence' is a more accurate term—we are talking about intelligence at an ultra-high level, rather than 'artificial' intelligence," Trump wrote.

He also noted that Fox News anchor Shannon Bream regularly uses the term "artificial intelligence" in her broadcasts.

"Could someone explain to her that she's not talking about artificial intelligence, but about superintelligence—and that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will soon mandate the use of this term? He's just as careful with his choice of words as I am!" Trump stated.