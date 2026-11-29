BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The volume of transit cargo transported through Turkmenistan increased by 15% year-on-year in January-October 2026, outpacing the 10% growth in total freight handled at the country's border checkpoints.

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, more than 18 million tons of cargo were transported through the country's state border checkpoints during the reporting period.

"During the reporting period, transit cargo was transported through Turkmenistan to 106 countries. The total volume of transit freight exceeded 6.6 million tonnes, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year," the report says.

According to Trend's calculations, transit cargo accounted for 36.7% of the total volume of goods transported through Turkmenistan's border checkpoints during the period. This means that more than one-third of the cargo flows handled at the country's borders were transit shipments.

The growth in transit transportation also exceeded the increase in foreign trade-related freight. According to the State Customs Service, cargo transportation associated with the export and import of goods increased by 8.5% year-on-year.

The customs service attributed the growth in freight transportation to ongoing efforts to modernize border infrastructure, expand checkpoint capacity, upgrade inspection equipment and introduce digital technologies into customs procedures.

Against this backdrop, Turkmenistan has been expanding road links to neighboring countries alongside the modernization of its border infrastructure. On November 4, the country commissioned a 44-kilometer section of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway, connecting the Caspian coast with the Temir-Baba crossing into Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region. The wider project includes a 207-kilometer four-lane road between Turkmenbashi and Garabogaz and a new bridge across Garabogaz Bay, creating a more direct land connection with western Kazakhstan and its Caspian port infrastructure.

On the country's northern route, construction has begun on a new Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway stretching approximately 550 kilometers. The project includes an 812-meter bridge and the modernization of nine existing bridges. It is expected to improve transport links between the capital and Turkmenistan's northern region, which borders Uzbekistan. This could also support the development of cross-border trade infrastructure in the area.

The modernization of individual customs facilities is another part of these efforts. Following the reconstruction of the Farap Road Customs Post on the Uzbek border, its reported processing capacity doubled to up to 1,000 vehicles per day. On November 26, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed practical arrangements at the Farap-Alat crossing, including tractor-unit changes, transport permits, driver visas and related fees. The talks illustrate the importance of coordinating border procedures between neighboring countries to make better use of expanded checkpoint capacity.

To note, Turkmenistan is strategically positioned at the crossroads of major regional transport corridors linking Central Asia with China, the Middle East and Europe. Its territory provides routes connecting the landlocked countries of Central Asia to the Caspian Sea and onward to the South Caucasus and European markets, as well as to Iran and the Persian Gulf. Through its eastern connections, Turkmenistan also forms part of wider transport networks linking China with the Caspian region and Europe. This geographic position makes the development of roads, railways and border crossings an important factor in strengthening regional connectivity and expanding trade flows.