BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged this week (November 23–27).
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
November 16
|
1.7000
|
November 23
|
1.7000
|
November 17
|
1.7000
|
November 24
|
1.7000
|
November 18
|
1.7000
|
November 25
|
1.7000
|
November 19
|
1.7000
|
November 26
|
1.7000
|
November 20
|
1.7000
|
November 27
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0017 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.0063 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8621 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
November 16
|
1.8731
|
November 23
|
1.8669
|
November 17
|
1.8707
|
November 24
|
1.8548
|
November 18
|
1.8681
|
November 25
|
1.8607
|
November 19
|
1.8637
|
November 26
|
1.8631
|
November 20
|
1.8666
|
November 27
|
1.8652
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8684
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8621
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0052 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0056 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0718 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
November 16
|
2.0649
|
November 23
|
2.0809
|
November 17
|
2.0606
|
November 24
|
2.0745
|
November 18
|
2.0687
|
November 25
|
2.0719
|
November 19
|
2.0630
|
November 26
|
2.0562
|
November 20
|
2.0737
|
November 27
|
2.0757
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0662
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0718
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0335 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
Date
|
Exchange Rate
|
November 16
|
0.0337
|
November 23
|
0.0336
|
November 17
|
0.0337
|
November 24
|
0.0336
|
November 18
|
0.0337
|
November 25
|
0.0335
|
November 19
|
0.0337
|
November 26
|
0.0335
|
November 20
|
0.0336
|
November 27
|
0.0335
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0337
|
Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0335