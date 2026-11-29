BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged this week (November 23–27).

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 16 1.7000 November 23 1.7000 November 17 1.7000 November 24 1.7000 November 18 1.7000 November 25 1.7000 November 19 1.7000 November 26 1.7000 November 20 1.7000 November 27 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0017 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.0063 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8621 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 16 1.8731 November 23 1.8669 November 17 1.8707 November 24 1.8548 November 18 1.8681 November 25 1.8607 November 19 1.8637 November 26 1.8631 November 20 1.8666 November 27 1.8652 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8684 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8621

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0052 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0056 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0718 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 16 2.0649 November 23 2.0809 November 17 2.0606 November 24 2.0745 November 18 2.0687 November 25 2.0719 November 19 2.0630 November 26 2.0562 November 20 2.0737 November 27 2.0757 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0662 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0718

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0335 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: