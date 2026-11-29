BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Spain is holding snap parliamentary elections on November 29.

The vote will determine the composition of both chambers of parliament, with 350 members to be elected to the lower house, the Congress of Deputies, and 209 to the upper house, the Senate.

Approximately 22,500 polling stations have opened across the country and will remain operational from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

More than 38.6 million people are eligible to vote, including around 2.6 million Spanish citizens living abroad.

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, more than 100,000 law enforcement officers have been deployed to maintain security during the election.

It should be noted that Spain's next regularly scheduled parliamentary elections were not due to take place until 2027. However, on October 2, parliament rejected two government proposals related to housing policy.

Following the vote, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on October 5 his decision to call snap parliamentary elections.