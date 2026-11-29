BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Woodside Energy has introduced a new unified capital allocation framework under which all growth investments must compete for funding against additional shareholder distributions, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

Under the framework, Priority 1 comprises sustaining capital, committed capital and a base dividend equal to 20% of adjusted operating cash flow (AOCF). All three have equal priority and rank ahead of growth spending.

Priority 2 includes discretionary distributions of up to an additional 20% of AOCF, growth investments and balance sheet management.

"We also announced our new capital framework under which growth must compete for capital against these additional distributions," CEO Liz Westcott said.

A key financial guardrail under the framework is maintaining an investment-grade credit rating throughout the economic cycle. Woodside currently holds ratings of Baa1 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P Global.

Headquartered in Perth, Woodside Energy is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company has returned nearly $13 billion to shareholders since 2022.

Woodside's three major projects under construction are Scarborough in Western Australia, which reached a final investment decision (FID) in 2021; Trion in Mexico, with an FID in 2023; and Louisiana LNG in the United States, with an FID in 2025.

Woodside held its Capital Markets Day 2026 in Sydney on November 5 and another event in New York on November 12. At its Capital Markets Day in November 2025, the company outlined its growth plans through 2032.