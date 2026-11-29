BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voted in snap elections to the country's maslikhats (local representative bodies).

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev cast his ballot at polling station No. 520, located at the Palace of Independence.

The snap elections are being held on November 29 across Kazakhstan to elect 3,447 deputies to 228 maslikhats at the regional, city and district levels. Of these seats, 668 are in 20 regional maslikhats, 626 in 38 city maslikhats and 2,153 in 170 district maslikhats. Approximately 12.6 million citizens are registered to vote.

President Tokayev dissolved the previous maslikhats on October 12, more than a year ahead of schedule. The decision followed constitutional reforms earlier in 2026 that replaced the bicameral parliament with a unicameral Kurultai and was linked to uncertainties over the mandates of deputies elected from the former Amanat party after its merger with Adilet. The Central Election Commission subsequently scheduled the early elections for November 29.

Voters are choosing deputies through a mixed system: 3,113 seats in single-member districts and 334 seats via party lists. Nearly 11,000 candidates are competing, with an average of about three candidates per seat. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (some special stations at 6 a.m.) and will close at 8 p.m., with official results expected no later than December 3.