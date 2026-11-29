BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani chess players Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, and Gulnar Mammadova will compete at the European Women's Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships.

The continental tournament will be held in Monte Carlo, Monaco, from January 7 to 11, 2027.

According to the preliminary entry list, 98 players have registered for the competition so far.

The European Women's Blitz Championship is scheduled for January 8, while the rapid chess tournament will take place from January 9 to 10.