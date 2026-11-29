BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Woodside Energy will require growth projects to deliver an internal rate of return (IRR) of more than 12% and generate positive net present value (NPV) even under low-price assumptions, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

Woodside's low-price scenario assumes a Brent price of $55 per barrel, a Japan Korea Marker (JKM) price of $7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) and a Title Transfer Facility (TTF) price of $6 per MMBtu. Its mid-price scenario assumes $70 per barrel for Brent, $10 per MMBtu for JKM and $9 per MMBtu for TTF, while the high-price scenario assumes $85 per barrel, $13 per MMBtu and $12 per MMBtu, respectively. All three scenarios are expressed in 2026 real terms.

In addition to expected returns, Woodside will assess potential growth opportunities based on market and energy demand, fiscal and regulatory conditions, emissions and strategic fit. Its growth options include Browse, the Louisiana LNG Trains 4 and 5 expansion, Sangomar Phase 2, tiebacks, exploration, strategic partnering and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Headquartered in Perth, Woodside Energy is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's three major projects under construction are Scarborough in Western Australia, which reached a final investment decision (FID) in 2021; Trion in Mexico, with an FID in 2023; and Louisiana LNG in the United States, with an FID in 2025.

Woodside held its Capital Markets Day 2026 in Sydney on November 5 and another event in New York on November 12. At its Capital Markets Day in November 2025, the company outlined its growth plans through 2032.