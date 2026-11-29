BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Voter turnout in Kazakhstan's snap elections to maslikhats (local representative bodies) reached 53.86% nationwide as of 4 p.m. local time, according to the Central Election Commission.

The highest turnout was recorded in Turkistan Region at 69.84%, followed by Zhetysu Region at 68.03% and Kyzylorda Region at 67.36%.

Turnout in other regions was as follows:

- Abay Region – 63.02%

- Akmola Region – 53.16%

- Aktobe Region – 66.19%

- Almaty Region – 56.25%

- Atyrau Region – 51.17%

- West Kazakhstan Region – 52.27%

- Zhambyl Region – 56.31%

- Karaganda Region – 53.42%

- Kostanay Region – 54.15%

- Mangystau Region – 56.17%

- Pavlodar Region – 55.89%

- North Kazakhstan Region – 56.58%

- Ulytau Region – 51.53%

- East Kazakhstan Region – 61.47%

Among the major cities, turnout stood at 39.91% in Astana, 33.73% in Almaty and 40.23% in Shymkent.

The figures are based on preliminary data submitted by territorial election commissions.

The snap elections are being held on November 29 across Kazakhstan to elect 3,447 deputies to 228 maslikhats at the regional, city and district levels. Of these seats, 668 are in 20 regional maslikhats, 626 in 38 city maslikhats and 2,153 in 170 district maslikhats. Approximately 12.6 million citizens are registered to vote.

President Tokayev dissolved the previous maslikhats on October 12, more than a year ahead of schedule. The decision followed constitutional reforms earlier in 2026 that replaced the bicameral parliament with a unicameral Kurultai and was linked to uncertainties over the mandates of deputies elected from the former Amanat party after its merger with Adilet. The Central Election Commission subsequently scheduled the early elections for November 29.

Voters are choosing deputies through a mixed system: 3,113 seats in single-member districts and 334 seats via party lists. Nearly 11,000 candidates are competing, with an average of about three candidates per seat. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (some special stations at 6 a.m.) and will close at 8 p.m., with official results expected no later than December 3.