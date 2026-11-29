BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani boxer Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup, currently underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation announced the result.

Joining the tournament on its second day, Isgandarov faced Czech boxer Kelvin Sokessa in the quarterfinals

The Azerbaijani athlete secured a convincing 5:0 victory (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27), winning all three rounds and guaranteeing himself at least a bronze medal.

On December 1, Isgandarov will face Uzbekistan's Abdulla Madaminov for a place in the final.

It should be noted that another Azerbaijani representative, Mahammad Abdullayev (over 90 kg), also reached the semifinals of the tournament the previous day.