BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, the opportunity to immediately assume the position of prime minister.

A statement released by the Likud party clarified reports that emerged following talks between Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

The party stressed that reports claiming Netanyahu had proposed initiating a rotation in the prime minister's office in several months due to the security situation were inaccurate.

According to the statement, Netanyahu proposed that Eisenkot accelerate the negotiations and immediately assume the duties of prime minister.

It should be noted that parliamentary elections in Israel were held on October 27, 2026. According to the results, in the 120-seat Knesset, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party came first with 27 seats, while the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, came second with 21 seats.

The Unity (Beyachad) party, led by Naftali Bennett, won 12 seats. The joint list of Arab parties secured 11 seats, while the Democrats and Ra'am parties won 8 seats each.

Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism each secured 7 seats, while Religious Zionism and Shas won 6 seats each.

A government in Israel requires the support of at least 61 members of the Knesset. Following the elections, neither the bloc led by Likud nor the opposition camp headed by Eisenkot was able to secure the necessary majority independently.