Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France reached $4.83 billion in January-September 2026, up 39% from $3.48 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, according to Trend calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

France accounted for 4.1% of Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover during the nine-month period, compared with 3.3% a year earlier.

Kazakh exports to France surged by 73.9% year-on-year to $3.93 billion from $2.26 billion, representing 5.7% of Kazakhstan’s total exports, up from 3.9% in January-September 2025.

Meanwhile, imports from France declined by 25.7% year-on-year to $904.72 million from $1.22 billion, accounting for 1.9% of Kazakhstan’s total imports, down from 2.6% a year earlier.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $116.8 billion in January-September 2026, up 11.8% in nominal terms compared with $104.46 billion in the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $68.44 billion, increasing by 18.1% in nominal terms from $57.95 billion, while imports reached $48.36 billion, up 4.0% from $46.52 billion.

China was Kazakhstan’s largest export destination, accounting for 17.9% of exports, followed by Italy (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.7%), the Netherlands (6.2%), and France (5.7%).

Russia was Kazakhstan’s largest import partner, accounting for 31.0% of imports, followed by China (30.3%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.7%), South Korea (2.4%), and Türkiye (2.1%).