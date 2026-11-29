BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Iran's two-day plan for negotiations with the United States remains on the table.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to him, the plan proposed by Tehran is reasonable and balanced. If Iran's demands are met, it could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of negotiations on a final agreement within a short period of time. However, the minister stressed that the parties have not yet moved to the implementation stage.

Araghchi also noted that Iran's demands are neither unusual nor new. According to him, the mediating countries, Qatar and Pakistan, continue their efforts and regularly exchange views with the parties on issues related to the implementation of the plan.