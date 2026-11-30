Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Agricultural, forestry and fishing output in Kyrgyzstan totaled 453.3 billion soms ($5.18 billion) in January–October 2026, increasing by 4.7% compared with the same period last year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The expansion was supported by positive performance in both livestock production and crop farming.

Livestock production increased by 4.0%, contributing 1.78 percentage points to overall growth in the agricultural sector. Meat production rose by 4.1%, while milk output increased by 2.3%. Egg production recorded the strongest growth in the livestock sector, expanding by 20.8%. Wool output also rose, increasing by 0.5%.

Crop production grew by 5.5%, contributing 2.82 percentage points to overall agricultural growth.

The increase was supported by higher grain production, particularly barley and wheat. Barley output rose by 45.3%, while wheat production increased by 44.9% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Other crop output also increased. Production of fruits and berries rose by 2.9%, potato output grew by 4.5%, and sugar beet production expanded by 7.5%.

Agricultural growth was also supported by timely government support measures and the large-scale renewal of agricultural machinery through leasing programs.

Agriculture contributed 0.44 percentage points to the country's GDP growth and accounted for 8.4% of GDP by production.