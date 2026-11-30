BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Approximately 1.64 million tons of goods worth $704 million were exported through the Mehran Customs Office in Iran's western Ilam Province during the first eight months of the Iranian year, from March 21 through November 21, 2026.

Sohrab Kamari, director general of the Ilam Province Customs Office, announced the figures, according to the Iranian Customs Administration.

"During the eight-month period, goods were exported through Mehran Customs mainly to Iraq and other countries in the region. The main exports included agricultural products, ceramics, rubber containers, glass, rebar, fish, cement, construction materials, and other goods," he noted.

Kamari said that 60,800 tons of cargo were transited to Iraq through the Mehran Customs Office during the reporting period. The cargo was transported by 2,890 trucks.

During the previous Iranian year, goods worth $1.31 billion were exported through the Mehran Customs Office.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Iranian Customs Administration, exports through Mehran Customs in the eighth month (October 23-November 21) amounted to 320,000 tons worth $126 million. These figures were equivalent to 21.8% of the export value and 24.2% of the export volume recorded during the first seven months of the Iranian year (March 21-October 22).

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.