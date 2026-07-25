Iran's Ardabil Province expresses interest in launching railway terminal with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Ardabil Province, located in northwestern Iran, is interested in launching a railway terminal with Azerbaijan.

This was announced by the governor of Ardabil Province, Emami-Yeganeh, during a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou.

"The relations of Ardabil Province with Azerbaijan have always been friendly. The commissioning of the railway terminal with Azerbaijan will increase the volume of imports and exports between the parties," he said.

Emami-Yeganeh added that Ardabil Province has the longest common border with Azerbaijan. Developing economic, cultural and transit cooperation between the two sides is among the province's priorities. The Ardabil governor noted that the commissioning of the railway terminal is beneficial to both sides in terms of logistics.

At the meeting, Demirchilou also said that the commissioning of the railway terminal is in the spotlight. Investment in various fields, especially in the agricultural sector, is of interest to businessmen. The ambassador added that, considering the relations between the two sides, increasing cooperation in various economic, cultural and transit fields is in the focus.

Earlier, Emami-Yeganeh said in an interview with Trend that the Ardabil-Parsabad railway in Ardabil Province is poised to strengthen rail links and supercharge cargo transport between the province and Azerbaijan. The Ardabil-Parsabad railway line is the second segment of the Ardabil-Mianeh railway route.

A portion of the feasibility study for the approximately 270-kilometer Ardabil-Parsabad railway has already been completed.