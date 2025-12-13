Ardabil-Azerbaijan Railway connection set to revolutionize freight transport - Governor (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ The Ardabil-Parsabad railway in northwestern Iran’s Ardabil Province is poised to strengthen rail links and supercharge cargo transport between the province and Azerbaijan, the governor of the province, Masoud Emami-Yeganeh, said in an interview with Trend.

Emami-Yeganeh emphasized that the second segment of the Ardabil-Mianeh railway route, which links to the Ardabil-Parsabad section, holds significant potential to enhance bilateral freight traffic between the two countries.

He further revealed that a portion of the feasibility study for the approximately 270-kilometer Ardabil-Parsabad railway has already been completed.

''Discussions are ongoing with Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) to secure the necessary technical license for construction,'' he added.

The governor also highlighted the planned establishment of a railway terminal in Parsabad County, specifically in the village of Tazeh Kand, which lies opposite Azerbaijan’s Imishli district. This terminal would foster closer coordination between the two nations. Additionally, prior agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan provide a solid foundation for the development of this corridor, which could offer enhanced access from Ardabil province to the South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Eastern European markets.

The official noted that the construction of this railway line is expected to be less challenging than the Mianeh-Ardabil segment, as the latter traverses predominantly mountainous terrain. The railway is scheduled for completion and operational use by the end of the current Iranian year, March 20, 2026.

According to him, the current Iranian government (in power since August 2024) and President Masoud Pezezkian prioritize expanding cross-border relations in border provinces with neighboring countries. With a shared 370 km border, Ardabil is well-positioned to benefit from border diplomacy.

The governor outlined broader economic prospects for Ardabil province, including trade, industry, and investment.

“The Ardabil Free Trade and Industrial Zone, recently inaugurated, can serve as a hub for joint trade and industrial projects with Azerbaijan. Investors from various sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing, are being invited to explore opportunities in Ardabil. This zone offers a promising platform for a joint trade and industrial initiative between the two nations, and talks are already underway to develop this opportunity into a concrete collaboration,” he said.

Emami-Yeganeh highlighted that Ardabil and other northwestern provinces of Iran maintain deep economic ties with Azerbaijan, and the province is actively working to expand its trade volume. Business leaders and investors across multiple sectors, including investment, have been invited to explore opportunities in the region.

''Ardabil province, home to Iran's largest agricultural park, presents substantial opportunities for trade and investment. The region's extensive network of greenhouses plays a pivotal role in the production of agricultural goods, while its advanced processing facilities offer strong export potential, particularly to countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The province's diverse climate further enhances its attractiveness, positioning tourism as a growing sector, with numerous hotel projects underway and increasing interest from investors.

In addition to agriculture and tourism, Ardabil boasts promising opportunities in various industries, including construction, cement, tire production, polyethylene pipes, textiles, electronics, automotive parts, and mining. These sectors offer abundant avenues for Azerbaijani investors to engage in Ardabil’s economy, as well as for Iranian investors to expand their footprint in Azerbaijan, fostering a mutually beneficial trade environment that encourages the flow of products in both directions,'' Emami-Yeganeh stressed.

The governor further emphasized that boosting product exports is a top priority for the province, with ambitious plans to at least double current export volumes. This presents a significant opportunity for Ardabil to strengthen its economic ties with Azerbaijan across multiple sectors, including agriculture, industry, mining, and tourism, an initiative that enjoys strong support from both provincial authorities and the Iranian government.

During the first eight months of 2025 (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), Ardabil exported products worth $270 million to Azerbaijan through its customs checkpoint. Expanding collaboration remains central to this goal, the governor noted, stressing the importance of sustaining strong ties between specialists on both sides to ensure long-term growth.

