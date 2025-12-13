Forum in Ashgabat: From leaders’ dialogue into tangible UN initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The International Forum held in Ashgabat yesterday, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, underscored the ongoing need for a platform where nations with divergent strategic interests can engage in candid dialogue and, crucially, collaborate on tangible measures toward global stability. The event brought together leaders from Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe, along with high-level representatives from international organizations, all gathered under the banner of Turkmenistan.

The timing of the forum coincided with three significant milestones: the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality recognition, the International Day of Neutrality, and the UN-declared 2025 International Year of Peace and Trust, an acknowledgment that highlights Ashgabat’s enduring diplomatic efforts at the United Nations.

While the official rhetoric surrounding global ideals of peace might seem predictable, a more intriguing geopolitical subtext emerged during the discussions. In 2025, amidst a backdrop of multipolar conflicts and regional security challenges, the forum convened leaders from countries with differing positions in the international system, reflecting the complexity and evolving dynamics of global diplomacy.

The forum brought together an impressive array of global leaders, including heads of state and government from various nations. Among the distinguished participants were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the leaders of Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Also in attendance were Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. In addition, the forum featured the participation of prime ministers from Myanmar and Eswatini, further broadening its international scope.

The presence of senior representatives from prominent international organizations—such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO)—served to underscore the forum's importance on the global stage.

The forum commenced with a ceremonial tone, as Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended a warm welcome to the participants, underscoring that neutrality is not merely a historical achievement but a dynamic international strategy. He emphasized that for Ashgabat, neutrality entails more than passive observation; it represents active engagement in global dialogue, grounded in principles of equality, respect, and mutual trust. In his address, President Berdimuhamedov proposed the creation of a University of Peace and Neutrality, in partnership with the United Nations, as a further step in fostering international collaboration.

Bringing together leaders from a broad array of nations, the Ashgabat forum served as both a venue for strategic discussions and a demonstration of the collective commitment to constructive cooperation. The topics covered in plenary sessions and informal gatherings ranged from fostering global dialogue and building trust to advancing economic and infrastructural initiatives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his remarks, stressed the importance of global dialogue as a means to navigate the prevailing uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. His speech highlighted Türkiye's role not only as a key regional player but also as a vital bridge between East and West, reinforcing the strategic importance of the forum for Ankara. Erdogan also commended Turkmenistan’s remarkable economic progress, noting that the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. "Today, Turkmenistan stands as a model of modernity with its thriving cities, factories, schools, and hospitals," he affirmed.

Bilateral consultations formed an important part of the forum’s agenda. Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation, reflecting Moscow’s interest in strengthening strategic ties in the region, particularly in the energy and transport sectors. In this context, Turkmenistan’s role is clearly highlighted. Annual trade between Russia and Turkmenistan exceeds $1.6 billion. In 2025, growth dynamics are evident: in the first quarter alone, bilateral trade increased by 21.4%, and in the first half of the year, trade volume grew more than 30% year-on-year. According to yesterday’s statement by the Russian president, trade figures for the first ten months have already reached a 35% increase.

This upward trajectory is underpinned by tangible actions. A notable example was the participation of Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, which maintains significant economic interests and strong ties with Turkmenistan.

The speeches delivered by Central Asian leaders also focused on practical and actionable issues.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the region's ongoing water resource challenges and proposed the establishment of an international platform to address these critical concerns. ''Currently, within the UN system, there is no specialized body dedicated exclusively to water issues. Therefore, Kazakhstan suggests the creation of an International Water Organization that would consolidate the existing mandates of various UN agencies. An optimal solution could involve transforming the UN-Water inter-agency mechanism into a fully-fledged specialized UN agency or organization,” the president remarked.

As part of its upcoming tenure as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement for the 2027-2029 period, Uzbekistan intends to designate 2027 as the Year of Preventive Diplomacy, according to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Kyrgyzstan, in turn, aims to deepen practical cooperation with Ashgabat in energy, transport, and logistics. President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Turkmenistan now plays a key role in regional transport networks thanks to the modernization of Caspian infrastructure, the expansion of port capacities, and participation in international logistics initiatives.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the importance of “strengthening trust at the global level” as a key factor for sustainable development.