Asian Development Bank considers HILAL project to modernize healthcare in Türkiye
The Asian Development Bank is considering the HILAL project, which aims to comprehensively upgrade and strengthen Türkiye’s healthcare system, including modernization of infrastructure, equipment, and emergency medical care.
