Middle Corridor key to global trade resilience, OTS chairperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Middle Corridor is a vital component of the resilience of the international trade system, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

“Recent global events have once again highlighted the importance of alternative routes. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has significantly affected traditional transport routes across Eurasia. At the same time, tensions in the Middle East, including confrontations involving Iran, the United States (U.S.), and Israel, continue to create uncertainty in the global energy market and international trade,” Yildirim said.

“These developments remind us how vulnerable global supply chains are amid rising geopolitical tensions. In this context, diversified and reliable transport corridors are especially valuable for regional and global economic stability. The Middle Corridor thus represents not only an economic opportunity but also a critical element in strengthening the resilience of the international trade system,” he added.

Yildirim emphasized that the Middle Corridor offers faster and more diversified routes between Asia and Europe while simultaneously reinforcing economic cooperation among the corridor countries.

