Azerbaijani MP stresses private sector’s vital role in AI tech integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The private sector should implement technologies that use artificial intelligence, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Science and Education Committee Fariz Ismailzade said at a public hearing of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Agricultural Policy on “The use of artificial intelligence in agriculture: results and prospects”, Trend reports.

"In Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture acts as a customer, because the ministry's own technological capabilities are not sufficient to employ engineers and programmers to develop new applications.

We need to create groups of programmers. We still have a small gap in this area, which is somewhat underdeveloped in Azerbaijan. It's true that we have young IT specialists, but I haven't yet seen an application that can compete with any country in the world, whether it's startups or other projects. We should pay attention to this area. We should try to developlocal applications and programs related to AI in Azerbaijan," he noted.

The MP stated that for this, the private sector, educational institutions, and state institutions should work together.

"This should be a three-way partnership. State institutions, perhaps, act as customers, and the private sector develops products, applications, programs, and new inventions. Scientific institutions, on the other hand, train personnel for this.

If this three-way partnership takes place and Azerbaijani private companies and programmers can really develop new products, we can sell them abroad in the future because the Azerbaijani market is a fairly small market. If we look at the regional market - Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Russia, the Middle East - we can also sell our applications, our IT products to these countries. Thus, we can now also engage in export and make some profit from it.

I would like to draw the Minister of Agriculture’s attention to the following issue: how can we offer applications and solutions not only for the Azerbaijani market, but also for the wider regional market, in order to further develop the IT sector?” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel