Kazakhstan's FlyArystan nixes Dubai flights amid Middle East tensions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan has canceled flights on the Aktau-Dubai-Aktau route through March 31, 2026, due to the unstable situation in the Middle East and existing restrictions in the region, Trend reports via the company.

Previously, flights on this route were operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana also announced the cancellation of its regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 through March 31.

On February 26, the 3rd round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program took place in Geneva. Conducted under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the meeting was seen as the last opportunity to resolve the escalating situation through diplomatic channels. However, no concrete agreements were reached.

Two days later, on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign targeting Iran’s strategically significant military facilities and key state leadership. Israel named the operation “Operation Lion’s Roar,” while the United States called it “Operation Epic Fury.” The strikes covered broad swaths of Iran, including major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Qom.

In retaliation, Iran initiated “Operation True Promise 4,” striking back at Israel and U.S. military bases across the region, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq, using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The February 28 airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family. Senior officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, the Supreme Leader’s advisor and Secretary of the Defense Council, Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, were also killed.

From March 1 through 5, the conflict escalated further, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East. Iran launched hundreds of missiles and UAVs, while the United States and Israel targeted additional military sites within Iran. According to U.S. Central Command, Iran deployed approximately 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 UAVs in the initial days of the confrontation.