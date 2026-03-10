Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach final of European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The European Wrestling Championships for athletes under 23 years of age have started in Serbia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Vasif Bagirov, competing in the 57 kg weight category, defeated Georgian representative Nikoloz Bochorishvili with a score of 6:2 in the semi-finals and advanced to the final.

Sabuhi Amiraslanov, representing Azerbaijan in the 79 kg weight category, reached the final after defeating Georgian Georgiy Gogrichiani in the semi-final with a score of 4:1.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler, Zafar Aliyev, competing in the 97 kg weight category, lost to Ukrainian Ivan Primachenko with a score of 2:6 in the semi-finals and will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.