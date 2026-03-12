Kazakhstan, Belgium discuss political, economic, and cultural cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The talks were held during the 6th round of political consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on March 12. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Isetov, and the Belgian delegation was headed by Director General for Bilateral Relations at the Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Development Cooperation of Belgium, Birgit Stevens.

Throughout the discussions, both parties reiterated their commitment to advancing relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union, particularly in relation to the execution of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.



The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding prevailing regional and global matters as well.

