Uzbekistan and French Voltalia discuss progress on major renewables projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Leadership from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and representatives from the French company Voltalia held a meeting to review the current status of joint renewable energy projects and discuss measures to accelerate their implementation, Trend reports via the ministry.

A key focus of the meeting was the advancement of the project to construct a 100 MW wind farm coupled with a 100 MW/200 MWh energy storage system in the Bukhara region.

The discussion also encompassed the development of a 200 MW/800 MWh energy storage facility in the Tashkent region, including deliberations on the signing of a corresponding agreement within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

In addition, the sides reviewed plans for the imminent launch of a 500 kW agrovoltaic solar power plant in the Tashkent region, scheduled for July 2026.