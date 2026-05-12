Azerbaijan, Greece hold new round of political consultations in Athens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A new round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Greece took place in Athens on May 12, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Greek delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on the current state of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Greece, and the importance of regular mutual visits at various levels was emphasized.

The consultations also addressed prospects for developing relations in the trade, economic, humanitarian, scientific, and educational spheres, including within the framework of strategic energy and transport projects implemented with the participation and initiative of Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction with the continuation of contacts and cooperation within international organizations.

During the meeting, the Greek side was provided with detailed information on the current situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and demining efforts underway in the liberated territories. The parties also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.